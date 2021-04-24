Cortex 1-Day Volume Tops $5.73 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $71.27 million and $5.73 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.08 or 0.08132797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00638108 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

