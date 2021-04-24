Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) & Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Head-To-Head Survey

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -34.20% 5.56% 2.69% Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39%

This table compares Coeur Mining and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $711.50 million 3.30 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -38.52 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -20.20

Corvus Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coeur Mining and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Corvus Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus target price of $9.21, indicating a potential downside of 4.32%. Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 128.96%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company also owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party refiners, smelters, and off-take customers. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

