Cosmo Coin Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $24,257.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00648878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.01 or 0.07707486 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

