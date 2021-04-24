Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.35. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $9.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $4,153,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $373.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

