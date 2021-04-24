Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Shares of COST traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.28. 1,404,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.57 and its 200-day moving average is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.