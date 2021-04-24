Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

Coupa Software stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.13. 774,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,666. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.04 and its 200 day moving average is $309.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

