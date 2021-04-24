COVIR.IO (CVR) Market Cap Reaches $10.25 Million

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $53,745.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for $86.05 or 0.00171299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00268858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.89 or 0.01011092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.76 or 0.99866714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00022720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00603136 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.