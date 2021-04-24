Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.48 Million

Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report $659.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.60 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $432.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL opened at $170.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

