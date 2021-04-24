Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Hits $41,109.33

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $41,109.33 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,717.58 or 1.00151373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00037725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.68 or 0.01119023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.97 or 0.00487683 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00369905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00124789 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003956 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

