Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading 47.9% Lower This Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $53.91 million and $6.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $87.46 or 0.00177109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00091293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.89 or 0.00651849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.85 or 0.07482354 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

