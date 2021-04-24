Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CS. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

