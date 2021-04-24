Credits (CS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $788,109.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $788,109.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

