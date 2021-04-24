Credits (CS) Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and $881,888.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

