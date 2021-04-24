Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.06. 2,295,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $252.83 and a one year high of $389.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

