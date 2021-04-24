Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 7,418 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,230. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,440 shares of company stock worth $23,626,950 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

