Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,571 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,016.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 79,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 72,039 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $8.55 on Friday, hitting $515.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.