Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 2,509,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,249. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

