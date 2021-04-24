Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 15,102 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,270,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.