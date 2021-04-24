Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,437 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,042. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. The company has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

