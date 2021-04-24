Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 33,887 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,887 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $46,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $70.39. 5,302,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

