Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 9,049 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 489,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 321.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 193,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 147,288 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. 6,692,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,298. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

