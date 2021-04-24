Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,464,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in S&P Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 59,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 21.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

SPGI stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,807. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.38 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

