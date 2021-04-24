Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $29,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. 2,011,348 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

