Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.95. 1,104,388 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.81. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.