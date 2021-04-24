Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.31. 4,566,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $419.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

