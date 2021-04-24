Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $10.79 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 290,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

