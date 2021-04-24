Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $27.56 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

HON stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.50. 5,312,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

