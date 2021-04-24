Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $31.70 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fortive worth $31,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Fortive stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,992. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.