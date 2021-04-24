Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $35.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,608,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.