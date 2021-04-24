Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $36.35 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $36,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

MKC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.47. 1,369,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,728. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

