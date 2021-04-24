Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $41.60 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.00. 1,089,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,648. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

