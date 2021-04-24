Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $60.15 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Blackstone Group worth $60,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 53,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 149.3% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,634,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,148. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

