Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $82.53 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,601 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $82,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.26. 7,098,221 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

