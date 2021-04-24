Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 1.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $49,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,551. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20.

