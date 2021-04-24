Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

