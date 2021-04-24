Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,080 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 84.0% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $51.91. 14,017,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,475,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

