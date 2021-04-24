Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.18% of Xylem worth $34,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. 468,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

