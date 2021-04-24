Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,888,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

