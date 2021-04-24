Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $18.21 Million Investment in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,206,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 548,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $403,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,555.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock valued at $355,005,081. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

