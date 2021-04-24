Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 13,223 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $131.20. 3,801,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,568. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $131.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

