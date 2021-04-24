Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $37,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

CCI stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.