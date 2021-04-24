Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.03. 3,783,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,016. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $384.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

