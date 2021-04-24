Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 25,495 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,495 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ResMed worth $33,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ResMed by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

Shares of RMD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.30. The company had a trading volume of 280,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,997. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

