Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 27,010 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,010 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,121. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

