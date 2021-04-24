Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 282 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Trade Desk worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $26.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $726.49. 445,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,814. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $697.04 and its 200 day moving average is $764.05.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,134 shares of company stock valued at $227,998,344. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

