Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,806 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.29. 1,298,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

