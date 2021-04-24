Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 880 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.42. 36,414,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,671,813. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.11 and its 200-day moving average is $314.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.