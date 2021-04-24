Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.40. 1,394,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,181. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

