Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $38,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.91. 4,901,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

