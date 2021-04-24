Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $175,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,334.45.

Shares of SHOP traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,099.03. 1,194,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,143.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,137.45. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $595.03 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

